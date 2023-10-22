Bethel Search and Rescue temporarily suspends participation in Church Slough search due to hazardous conditions

Due to dangerous freeze-up conditions on the Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) has announced the temporary suspension of its participation in the search for a missing person on Church Slough. Crews spent 11 days searching for Alexander Henry, 31, of Akiachak, who went missing following an Oct. 10 boating accident that killed one and left one survivor.

In a Facebook post, BSAR said that it has been discussing plans to resume the search with the help of underwater cameras once the ice becomes thick enough for safe travel. BSAR also thanked volunteers, who have come from villages that include Akiachak, Kwethluk, and Napaskiak, for the committed efforts they have made in the search.

BSAR is asking people to stay off the river until conditions improve or the ice becomes thick enough for travel. They also urge people to not combine alcohol and boating, and for those who must travel on the river to wear personal flotation devices.