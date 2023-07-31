Child shot and killed in Mountain Village

A child was shot and killed in Mountain Village on July 30.

According to Alaska State Troopers, they were contacted by Mountain Village tribal police and village police officers about the dead child early on July 30.

Two children were playing with Nerf guns when one picked up a loaded rifle and shot the other, according to the troopers.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

The child’s body will be sent to Anchorage for an autopsy.