Mountain Village resident shot and killed

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published March 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM AKDT
A man from St. Mary's was shot and killed on March 24.

Mountain Village Tribal Police officers contacted the Alaska State Troopers on Friday, March 24, according to a trooper report. They said that a homicide had occurred at a home in Mountain Village and that they were holding a man suspected of doing it.

Troopers responded and found 35-year-old Larry Andrews of St. Mary had been shot several times and killed. They arrested 34-year-old Mountain Village resident Darren Peterson.

Peterson was arraigned in Bethel on March 25. He is being charged with murder, misconduct involving weapons, and assault. Troopers say that they think alcohol was a factor.

Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
