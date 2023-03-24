© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Safety

Man escapes from Tundra Center

KYUK | By Sunni Bean
Published March 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM AKDT
Bethel Police Station
Katie Basile
/
KYUK

Police are looking for a man who illegally escaped the Tundra Center, which is essentially a halfway house in Bethel. They have asked the public for help in finding him. On Saturday, March 18 just before 10 p.m., Alaska State Troopers received a report from the Tundra Center that 36 year old Steven Frerichs of Palmer had escaped. Frerichs was wearing black muck boots, blue pants, and a black coat.

"The Alaska State Troopers went out and sought an arrest warrant for escaping in the second degree. And that arrest warrant was issued, and the Alaska State Troopers, Department of Corrections, and other local law enforcement are currently seeking Frerichs for arrest on his active warrants," said Austin McDaniel, the communications director for the Alaska State Troopers.

"If any Alaskans are aware of where Mr. Frerichs is, please don't hesitate to reach out to your Alaska State Troopers. Call us on the phone. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can do so by submitting a tip to the AKtips smartphone app or online at dps.alaska.gov/tips," McDaniel said.

Public Safety
Sunni Bean
Sunni is a reporter and radio lover. Her favorite part of the job is sitting down and having a good conversation.
See stories by Sunni Bean