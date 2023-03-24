Man escapes from Tundra Center

Police are looking for a man who illegally escaped the Tundra Center, which is essentially a halfway house in Bethel. They have asked the public for help in finding him. On Saturday, March 18 just before 10 p.m., Alaska State Troopers received a report from the Tundra Center that 36 year old Steven Frerichs of Palmer had escaped. Frerichs was wearing black muck boots, blue pants, and a black coat.

"The Alaska State Troopers went out and sought an arrest warrant for escaping in the second degree. And that arrest warrant was issued, and the Alaska State Troopers, Department of Corrections, and other local law enforcement are currently seeking Frerichs for arrest on his active warrants," said Austin McDaniel, the communications director for the Alaska State Troopers.

"If any Alaskans are aware of where Mr. Frerichs is, please don't hesitate to reach out to your Alaska State Troopers. Call us on the phone. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can do so by submitting a tip to the AKtips smartphone app or online at dps.alaska.gov/tips," McDaniel said.

