Upper Kalskag man faces murder, arson charges in fire that killed 2 people

A man has been charged with murder and assault after a fire in Upper Kalskag killed two people in late December 2022.

According to Alaska State Troopers, they got a report on Dec. 30 that a man, later identified as Levi Levi, was threatening people inside of a home with a knife. A family had barricaded themselves in a bedroom to get away from him. As they were responding, troopers got another report that the home was on fire.

Troopers later detailed in court documents that when they arrived in the village, people and vehicles were crowded around the home which belonged to Jonathan Gregory. According to the documents, Gregory told troopers that everyone had been drinking alcohol, and that he was asleep in his bedroom when people ran in to escape Levi Levi and his girlfriend, Alexandria Evan. He told troopers that the group climbed out of the bedroom window.

Levi and Evan were later found in a nearby home. They were arrested and taken to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.

When state fire marshals arrived and inspected the home, they found two sets of severely burned human remains in the debris that are believed to be those of Thomas Levi and Elias Alexie. The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner Office to be examined and positively identified.

Levi is facing charges that he murdered Alexie and Thomas Levi. He’s also facing attempted murder, arson, and assault charges, and one count of violating conditions of release for being in contact with Evan. He’s being held on a $500,000 bail.

Evan is also being charged with assault. A next hearing for both is scheduled in Bethel on Jan. 11, 2023.

