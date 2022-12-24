© 2022 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Public Safety

Bethel Police Department shares video of Alaska Buds robbery

KYUK
Published December 24, 2022 at 10:45 AM AKST
Screen Shot 2022-12-24 at 10.31.25 AM.png

On November 28th, 2022 The Bethel Police Department received a report of a robbery of the Alaska Buds store located at 660 Third Avenue in the City of Bethel.

Police responded and an investigation has been started into the incident.

At this time The Bethel Police Department is releasing select video from the incident. The individual dressed in dark clothing and holding the rifle is our suspect in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out the Bethel Police Department at 907 543 3781. Alternatively information can also be sent via e-mail to bpd@cityofbethel.net.
PR 1.mp4
PR 2.mp4

