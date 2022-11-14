One dead in house fire in Lower Kalskag

One person died on Nov. 11 in a fire in Lower Kalskag.

Alaska State Troopers were notified of a house fire in Lower Kalskag at around 7 a.m., and a trooper responded from Aniak in the early afternoon. Troopers say that poor weather in Kalskag delayed the response.

No one besides the deceased was in the house when the fire broke out. Troopers believe that the person who died was a male who lived at the residence, but they are waiting on positive identification by the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

Troopers say that the cause of the fire is under investigation.