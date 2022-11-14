© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Public Safety

One dead in house fire in Lower Kalskag

KYUK | By Nina Kravinsky
Published November 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM AKST
One person died on Nov. 11 in a fire in Lower Kalskag.

Alaska State Troopers were notified of a house fire in Lower Kalskag at around 7 a.m., and a trooper responded from Aniak in the early afternoon. Troopers say that poor weather in Kalskag delayed the response.

No one besides the deceased was in the house when the fire broke out. Troopers believe that the person who died was a male who lived at the residence, but they are waiting on positive identification by the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

Troopers say that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nina Kravinsky
Nina is a temporary news reporter at KYUK. She comes to Bethel from NPR, where she's a producer at Morning Edition.
