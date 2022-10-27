Oscarville fire kills one child, seriously injures another

Two children were seriously injured in a house fire in Oscarville on Oct. 24 and one has died.

Oscarville, a village of 95 people, is less than 10 miles down the Kuskokwim river from Bethel, but it is not accessible by airplane. The two children were transported by boat to Bethel for medical attention. According to Alaska State Troopers, one of the children “succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire.” The second child was medevaced to Anchorage for treatment.

First responders from the neighboring village of Napaskiak joined an effort to extinguish the blaze.

State troopers say that the state fire marshal's office reviewed an investigation into the origins of the fire; the agencies believe that it was an electrical fire.

