Bethel police investigating body found near Standard Oil Road

KYUK | By Will McCarthy
Published July 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM AKDT
The Bethel Police Department's emergency system experienced an outage on March 29, 2018.
Courtesy of the Bethel Police Department.
Bethel police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found outside on July 7. Police have identified the body as Rebecca Kinegak, age 42.

First responders found Kinegak’s remains near the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation Administration Building and Standard Oil Road on July 7 around 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a dead body. Kinegak’s remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage, and police are continuing to investigate the cause of death.

Police are asking for anyone with information about Kinegak’s death to call the police department at 907-543-3781.

