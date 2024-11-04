What matters to Bethel residents ahead of the 2024 general election

With the race to determine whether Rep. Mary Peltola will remain Alaska’s sole representative in Congress, and another to determine who will represent the massive state House District 38, there are many reasons for residents of the hub community of Bethel to be interested in the outcome of the 2024 general election on Nov. 5.

KYUK’s Evan Erickson and Ryan Cotter took a trip around town last week to ask people in the community about whether they plan to vote, and what types of issues matter most to them.

1. Micheline Tchatchoua

Ryan Cotter/KYUK

KYUK (Evan Erickson): Do you plan to vote, why or why not?

Micheline Tchatchoua: Of course, I voted as you see, okay? Because I strongly believe that our freedom here is at stake. I am originally from Africa, and I am from a country where we have a dictator, and I know exactly how it feels when people cannot feel safe where they live, and when people cannot express themselves the way they should. So that's why I voted.

KYUK: Where are you from originally?

Tchatchoua: [I’m] originally from Cameroon. And remember, Cameroon has an English- and a French-speaking part, so I'm from the French-speaking part of Cameroon.

KYUK: Are there specific state or federal issues or candidates that matter to you this year? Why or why not?

Tchatchoua: Living here in Alaska gave me [the opportunity] to kind of gauge the importance of being well paid, because the cost of living is very high, and I'm very concerned about the wellbeing of Native Alaskans, and I strongly believe that they need to have a an increase for, how will I put it, for the minimum wage. They need to, they have to be able to have access to quality food, and, obviously, quality health care. Because I am a health care professional, so I witnessed firsthand the issues that we have here with health care issues, and I strongly believe that the people we are here for need to be taken care of appropriately.

2. Buster Hanson

Ryan Cotter/KYUK

KYUK: Do you plan to vote and why or why not?

Buster Hanson: Yes, I do, because I think it's important to be civically engaged. I think it's important to play a role in deciding the future of the state, and the community, and the country.

KYUK: Is there a main issue that stands out for you?

Hanson: I think for the country, I think a big issue for me is just making sure that we are taking care of our citizens and trying to, you know, address the issues we have here at home, and you know, there's a lot of war going on in the world, and we're dishing out a lot of help and money to others, but we got people dying in our community right here. So you know, that's big for me. I want a candidate who's going to take care of our people first, and then we can take care of everyone else after that.

3. Wilson Kanuk

Ryan Cotter/KYUK

KYUK: Do you plan to vote and why or why not?

Wilson Kanuk: I thought about it, but I don't think I will. I don't think I'm informed enough to really have an input on what's going on. And [I've] just started my walk in life. I’m 19, so I'm not well aware of what's the best thing to do, the right choice to do.

KYUK: Do you have any issues on your mind or candidates?

Kanuk: Just the gas price, I guess. I mean, whoever puts down the gas price and that, I'm all for it, I guess. I remember it was like $3 a gallon, but now it's like $6.71 a gallon. So, I mean, it's Bethel, so, yeah.

4. Robert Rey

Ryan Cotter/KYUK

KYUK: Do you plan to vote and why or why not?

Robert Rey: I think it's important that everybody votes. I think as a country it's our biggest right, and everyone's biggest right to exercise is vote. If you don't agree with something, get out there and vote. Make your point. Make your voice heard. I think if you're someone who feels your voice doesn't matter, you should kind of rethink your process, rethink your beliefs, and get out there and find a candidate that you believe in, whether it's left or right or blue or red. It doesn’t matter which way you vote as long as you get out there and exercise it.

KYUK: Are there specific state or federal issues or candidates that matter to you this year? Why or why not?

Rey: The best thing that matters to me is making our country affordable to live in again. I think if you can do that, it doesn't matter what candidate you are. You can be Democrat, you can be Republican, but you definitely gotta tell us how you're planning on doing that and what your goals are to get there. Is it going to get worse before it gets better? Or is it going to get better right away? But being honest up front with everybody, I think it's the best way to get someone’s votes.

5. Farah Sears

Ryan Cotter/KYUK

KYUK: Do you plan to vote, why or why not?

Farah Sears: You have to vote. It's part of your civic duty, and it’s how we make decisions in this country. And if you don't do that, then you really shouldn't complain about what the outcome is if you don't participate.

KYUK: Are there specific state or federal issues or candidates that matter to you this year?

Sears: The whole thing matters a lot to me. It has for a long time. I don't think that the state of affairs in our country is good, and I don't think it's going anywhere good [...] It's not conducive to continuing the way we are going. So I think there needs to be some changes on all kinds of levels. I don't particularly believe that politicians are at that level, especially at the federal level, are any of them really in touch with what we're doing as a normal person, I don't think they're in touch with that honestly, but you still have to make a decision, and no decision is still a decision.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5.