Oct. 1 is municipal election day for most rural school districts and many Y-K Delta communities. Here's what to know

Oct. 1 is municipal election day for Bethel and many other Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities, where voters will cast ballots for candidates in local council elections.

It’s also election day for school board seats in the rural Regional Educational Attendance Areas ( REAA ) around the state.

In the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, that means school board seats in six school districts around the region are up for election on Oct. 1.

That includes:



Four seats in the Iditarod Area School District (REAA 11)

Three seats in the Kashunamiut School District (REAA 22)

Five seats in the Kuspuk School District (REAA 05)

Four seats in the Lower Kuskokwim School District (REAA 04)

Three seats in the Lower Yukon School District (REAA 03)

Five seats in the Yupiit School District (REAA 23)

Seats are tied to specific communities within the Regional Educational Attendance Areas.

To find out whether a school board seat is up for election in your community, and to see who has filed candidacy for those seats, visit this link.

In Bethel, voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. For communities outside of Bethel, find poll locations and election information at elections.alaska.gov or by contacting your local government office.