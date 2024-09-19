Peltola supports Democratic plan to avert government shutdown, Begich III takes no position

On Sept. 18, the United States House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a Republican plan to fund the federal government past Oct. 1 and avert a government shutdown.

The plan would fund the federal government at present levels for six months using a process known as a continuing resolution (CR), and would require voters to provide proof of citizenship in order to vote in federal elections.

With House Republicans divided and unwilling thus far to negotiate with Democrats, the plan — preferred by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana — appears to lack the votes needed to advance.

Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, said that she prefers an alternative proposal, one that would extend federal funding through December, buying Congress enough time to pass 12 funding bills that set budgets for various parts of the federal government.

“A six-month CR would effectively cut defense and military spending,” Peltola said, referring to the proposal advanced by Johnson. “We need to keep the government open and running, but we can’t keep kicking the can down the road either. We need a short-term CR so Congress can debate and reach agreement on final spending bills this year.”

The House’s divide on the budget illustrates the choices at play for voters in this fall’s U.S. House election. Polling indicates that Alaska is one of a few “tossup” states that could choose either a Republican or Democrat, possibly tilting control of the House in the process.

Peltola’s chief opponent in the House race, Republican Nick Begich III, hasn’t taken a position on the government shutdown.

A campaign spokesperson, when asked about Begich III's position, replied by criticizing Peltola for missing votes in Congress.

“It’s time for Congress to do the job that the American people elected them to do: show up and get the job done to ensure we have a federal government that functions properly,” said Bernadette Wilson, senior adviser to Begich III.

Alaskan Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe and imprisoned out-of-state Democrat Eric Hafner are also on Alaska’s U.S. House ballot.

Congressional Republicans are divided in multiple ways, with some hardline Republicans saying that they would prefer to shut down the federal government rather than pass another continuing resolution. Those resolutions, they say, contribute to the growth of the federal debt.

Among those hardliners are members of the Freedom Caucus, which was among Begich III’s early supporters in this election.

The current Republican mainstream in the House, represented by Johnson, is seeking a long extension of present spending, coupled with a voter ID requirement endorsed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Johnson and other top Republicans endorsed Begich III after their first choice, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, withdrew from the U.S. House race following the primary election.

It isn’t clear whether Begich III would side with Republican hardliners or the more mainstream group if he were elected.

If House Republicans fail, as expected, to advance a shutdown-averting deal on Sept. 18, it would open the door for House Republican leaders to negotiate with House Democrats on a compromise proposal that could be sent to the Senate for further work.

Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden oppose the proposed new voter ID requirement as unnecessary, and Biden has vowed to veto it if it reaches his desk.

Editor’s note: The description in the headline of Begich III's position has been adjusted.