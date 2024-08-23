5 candidates file to run for seats on Bethel City Council

Five candidates have registered to run for Bethel City Council, competing for four open seats .

Former mayor and current city council member Rose “Sugar” Henderson has filed to run for re-election. She’s the only current council member running for re-election. Three other council members have seats that aren’t up for election until next year.

Current council members who did not file for re-election are Patrick Snow and Vice-Mayor Sophie Swope. Council member Beth Hessler resigned with one year left in her term.

There are four other candidates for city council: W.G. Anaruk, Pamela Conrad, Alicia Miner, and Danny Suiter.

Three of the seats up for election are for two-year terms, and one is for a one-year term. Terms will be determined by vote counts. The top three vote-getters will serve two-year terms on the city council, and the fourth-place vote-getter will serve the one-year term.