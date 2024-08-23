5 candidates file to run for seats on Bethel City Council
Five candidates have registered to run for Bethel City Council, competing for four open seats.
Former mayor and current city council member Rose “Sugar” Henderson has filed to run for re-election. She’s the only current council member running for re-election. Three other council members have seats that aren’t up for election until next year.
Current council members who did not file for re-election are Patrick Snow and Vice-Mayor Sophie Swope. Council member Beth Hessler resigned with one year left in her term.
There are four other candidates for city council: W.G. Anaruk, Pamela Conrad, Alicia Miner, and Danny Suiter.
Three of the seats up for election are for two-year terms, and one is for a one-year term. Terms will be determined by vote counts. The top three vote-getters will serve two-year terms on the city council, and the fourth-place vote-getter will serve the one-year term.
Bethel’s municipal election will take place on Oct. 1, the same day as the Rural Educational Attendance Area (REAA) election to determine school board seats. Early voting for the local election will open on Sept. 16.