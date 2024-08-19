Alaska’s primary election is Aug. 20. Here’s what to know about voting in the Y-K Delta

Tuesday, Aug. 20 is Alaska’s Primary Election Day.

Voters will be able to cast ballots for United States Representative and for Alaska legislative offices.

Alaska’s primary is a pick-one primary, where the top four vote-getting candidates advance to the general election on Nov. 5.

There are 12 candidates running to represent the state of Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives, and four candidates running to represent House District 38 , which includes Bethel and the lower Kuskokwim, in the Alaska State House.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in communities throughout the state.

In Bethel, the polling location is at the Yupiit Piciyarait Cultural Center. The Lower Kuskokwim School District office is no longer a polling location in Bethel.

Throughout other lower Kuskokwim and Yukon communities, polling locations are generally at community buildings or schools. Find your community’s polling place here.

People who’ve received mail-in ballots must have them postmarked by Aug. 20 in order for the ballots to be counted.