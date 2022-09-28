Here's why KYUK is not hosting a Bethel City Council candidates forum this year

KYUK will not be hosting its annual Bethel City Council candidates forum ahead of the 2022 city election. A driving purpose of the forum has been to help voters decide who to vote for by better understanding the candidates’ views on city issues. This year, with four candidates running for four open seats, that purpose cannot be served.

However, KYUK is hosting interviews with each of the four candidates this week on “Coffee at KYUK,” as well as running profiles of the candidates in our newscasts.

Three candidates's names appear on the ballot: incumbent Rose “Sugar” Henderson and newcomers Sophie Swope and Patrick Snow. Also running is write-in candidate Henry S. Bachelor Jr.

The top three vote-getters will earn two-year terms on Bethel City Council, and the fourth place finisher will receive a one-year term to fill the remainder of Vice Mayor Conrad "CJ" McCormick’s seat, who resigned from city council to campaign for a state representative seat. Council members Perry Barr and Michelle DeWitt are not seeking reelection.

There is still time to file to become a write-in candidate. The deadline for that is this Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Early voting is ongoing until then. Find out more about how to vote and what’s on the ballot here.