Propositions on masking and alcohol licenses appear on the City of Bethel ballot

Two propositions appear on the City of Bethel October ballot. One asks voters if they want to change the city’s authority to issue mask mandates, and the other asks voters if they want to change the city’s alcohol laws. Both propositions made it onto the ballot because enough voters signed petitions for the measures.

Proposition No. 1

The first proposition asks about masking. The question is whether the City of Bethel should add a new law to its municipal code removing its authority to issue mandates. The new law would read: “The City of Bethel shall not enact any mandates requiring masks of face coverings.”

A “yes” vote means that you do not want the city to have the authority to require masks or face coverings. A “no” vote means you do want the city to have the authority to require masks or face coverings.

Proposition No. 2

The second proposition asks about changing Bethel’s alcohol laws. Specifically, it asks about whether to add a new type of license that would be allowed under Bethel’s alcohol laws. Under the current laws, the only places that can sell alcohol in Bethel are restaurants that hold alcohol licenses. And those restaurants can only sell beer and wine.

The proposition asks voters if they want to also allow stores to apply for licenses to sell beer and wine.

A “yes” vote means that you want to allow for both restaurants and stores to apply for licenses to sell beer and wine. A “no” vote means that you want the city’s current laws to remain in place, allowing only restaurants to apply for licenses to sell beer and wine.

If this proposition passes, and stores are allowed to apply for licenses to sell beer and wine, the law would take effect more than a year from now, on Jan. 1, 2024. Bethel’s current population would limit the number of alcohol stores to two, based on state law.

Bethel City Council Election

Also on the ballot are elections for Bethel City Council. Four candidates are running for four open seats. Three of those candidates’ names appear on the ballot: incumbent Rose “Sugar” Henderson, and newcomers Patrick Snow and Sophie Swope. There is one certified write-in candidate: Henry S. Bachelor Jr.

There’s still time to file to become a write-in candidate. The deadline for that is Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

Early voting is open

Early voting is open until Oct. 3, the day before election day. You can vote early at Bethel City Hall on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will also be available on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, Oct. 4. View a sample ballot here.

