Bethel City Council election gets first write-in candidate

Henry S. Batchelor Jr. has been certified as a write-in candidate for the Bethel City Council election.

Since Batchelor Jr. is a write-in candidate, his name will not appear on the ballot. However, after getting certified by the Bethel City Clerk, he’s now eligible to receive votes cast in his favor.

Because there are four open seats and only three candidates on the ballot, a write-in candidate will win the fourth seat. Batchelor Jr. is the first certified write-in candidate.

The other three candidates running are incumbent Rose “Sugar” Henderson and newcomers Patrick Snow and Sophie Swope. All three of them will be on the ballot.

The deadline to register as a write-in candidate is Sept. 29.

