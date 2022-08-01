Voter guide for Aug. 16 special election and general primary

Important Dates & Deadlines

Aug. 1: In-person, special needs, and electronic transmission voting begins.

Aug. 6: Deadline to request a mail ballot.

Aug. 15: Deadline to apply for an electronic transmission ballot (5:00 p.m.).

Aug. 16: Deadline for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent and postmarked.

Aug. 16: Deadline to return electronic transmission ballot.

Aug. 16: Election Day

For special general election for U.S. House to fill the last four months of the late congressman Don Young’s term

For general primary election for U.S. Senator, U.S. House, governor, state senator, and state representative

How To Vote

VOTE BY MAIL

Tou have to request a by-mail ballot by Aug. 6. To do that, fill out an Online Absentee Ballot Application . You also must have a valid Alaska Driver’s License or State ID.

You can also apply to vote by mail using a PDF application . Make sure you print and sign the application. Typed or digital signatures are not accepted. Then send your application to the Absentee Office by mail, fax, or by email as an attached PDF, TIFF, or JPEG file.

After you apply, a ballot will be mailed to the address you provide. Your ballot will arrive in the mail with a return mailing envelope, instructions, and a gray secrecy sleeve. Read the instructions and when you’re ready to vote, fill in the ovals next to your choices. Once you’re done, place the ballot in the gray secrecy sleeve. Put the sleeve with your completed ballot in the return mailing envelope. Make sure you sign your ballot envelope. You must also have a witness sign the ballot envelope.

Seal your ballot by folding over the flap at the top and bottom. Then apply the correct amount of postage to the envelope and mail your ballot. All ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 16. Many rural post offices send their mail to Anchorage for postmark, so voting officials recommend mailing ballots early.

If you damage or lose your ballot, you can contact the regional Alaska Division of Elections office in Nome for a replacement.

ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION

After you apply to vote electronically, you will be emailed instructions to access your ballot. You will log into an online voting system, fill out your ballot, then download and print your ballot.

Then, you need to return your ballot. The online voting system will prompt you to download a PDF of your voter certificate, identification sheet, and other voting materials. Print these out as well.

Sign your voter certificate and identification sheet. Provide at least one identifier and date your signature.

If you choose to return your ballot by mail, you will print the secrecy sleeve, the return mailing envelope provided in your PDF file, and your ballot. Secure your ballot inside the secrecy sleeve, then wrap your completed voter certificate and identification sheet around the outside of the secrecy sleeve. Then put everything inside the return mailing envelope. The return ballot envelope must be postmarked on or before Election Day on Aug. 16.

If you choose to return your ballot by fax, you will print the fax instructions provided in your PDF file. Complete your voter certificate, then fax the certificate and your ballot before 8 p.m. on election day. Since fax lines are not secure, you are waiving your right to secrecy by faxing your ballot.

VOTE IN PERSON

To vote in person, you can attend your polling place on Aug. 16. Or you can vote early beginning Aug. 1 in many communities through in-person absentee voting.

Check the dates and times your polling place is open. Bring your voter ID card, any other signed ID (drivers license, Tribal ID, fish and game license), or even a current utility bill. When you go to vote, an official will look up your name in the voter registration database and verify that your registration is active and current .

Officials will print a voter certificate for you to sign and then give you a ballot. After you vote, seal your ballot in a secrecy sleeve and return it to the voting official. They will mail your ballot to the regional elections office.

Helpful Links and Information

Absentee In-Person Voting Locations in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta:

Akiachak

Location: Akiachak Native Community

Akiachak Native Community Dates: Aug. 4 -5 (Thursday and Friday)

Aug. 4 -5 (Thursday and Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Akiak

Location: Kokarmuit Corporation Building

Kokarmuit Corporation Building Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Aniak

Location: City of Aniak

City of Aniak Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bethel

Location: ONC Building

ONC Building Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Crooked Creek

Location: Village of Crooked Creek

Village of Crooked Creek Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Emmonak

Location: City of Emmonak

City of Emmonak Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Kipnuk

Location: Kipnuk Traditional Council

Kipnuk Traditional Council Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Kotlik

Location: Kotlik City Office

Kotlik City Office Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Marshall

Location: City of Marshall

City of Marshall Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mountain Village

Location: City of Mountain Village

City of Mountain Village DDates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Napakiak

Location: Napakiak City Office

Napakiak City Office Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 10:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Napaskiak

Location: City of Napaskiak Bingo Hall

City of Napaskiak Bingo Hall Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Newtok

Location: NVC Brown Building

NVC Brown Building Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 8:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Nightmute

Location: City of Nightmute Building

City of Nightmute Building Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Nunam Iqua

Location: The Native Village of Nunam Iqua

The Native Village of Nunam Iqua Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Oscarville

Location: Oscarville Traditional Village

Oscarville Traditional Village Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 8:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pitka’s Point

Location: Pitka’s Point Tribal Hall

Pitka’s Point Tribal Hall Dates: Aug. 2 – Aug. 5 (Tuesday - Friday)

Aug. 2 – Aug. 5 (Tuesday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Quinhagak

Location: Quinhagak City Office

Quinhagak City Office Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

St. Mary’s

Location: St. Mary’s City Office

St. Mary’s City Office Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuluksak

Location: Tuluksak Native Community Office

Tuluksak Native Community Office Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Upper Kalskag