Voting for Aug. 16 elections begins Aug. 1

Alaska is holding two elections on Aug. 16, and absentee voting is right around the corner. Early voting begins this coming Monday, Aug. 1.

One election is a special election for the U.S. House. Whoever wins will fill the last four months of the late congressman Don Young’s term.

That election has three candidates. There’s Mary Peltola, who is Yup'ik and grew up in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. She is the only Democrat and represented the lower Kuskokwim area in the state legislature for a decade. The other two candidates are Republicans: former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, and Nick Begich, the former co-chair of the Alaska Republican Party finance committee. Whoever wins will represent Alaska in the U.S. House until the November general election.

There is a new voting format this year. The vote will be ranked choice, meaning voters list the candidates in order of preference.

The other election on Aug. 16 is a primary election where candidates compete to appear on the ballot in November. The primary ballot will include races for U.S. Senator, U.S. House, governor, state senator, and state representative. For these elections, voters choose only one candidate. Both the special election and the primary election will appear on the ballot.

To vote by mail, request a ballot by Friday, Aug. 5. If you don’t have access to a polling station or would like to vote absentee, you can request an online or faxed ballot. If you’re taking that option, you must request the ballot by 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 15, a day before the election.

If you’d like to vote early in person, you can do that in many Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta villages. The following communities will have early voting sites.

Akiachak

Location: Akiachak Native Community

Akiachak Native Community Address: 1st Main Street

1st Main Street Dates: Aug. 4 -5 (Thursday and Friday)

Aug. 4 -5 (Thursday and Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Akiak

Location: Kokarmuit Corporation Building

Kokarmuit Corporation Building Address: 215 9th Street

215 9th Street Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Aniak

Location: City of Aniak

City of Aniak Address: no address

Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bethel

Location: ONC Building

ONC Building Address: 117 Alex Hately Drive

117 Alex Hately Drive Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Crooked Creek

Location: Village of Crooked Creek

Village of Crooked Creek Address: 401 Main Street

401 Main Street Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Emmonak

Location: City of Emmonak

City of Emmonak Address: 9 Karigak Street

9 Karigak Street Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Kipnuk

Location: Kipnuk Traditional Council

Kipnuk Traditional Council Address: 101 Council

101 Council Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Kotlik

Location: Kotlik City Office

Kotlik City Office Address: 3rd Street

3rd Street Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Marshall

Location: City of Marshall

City of Marshall Address: 1104 Yukon Ave

1104 Yukon Ave Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mountain Village

Location: City of Mountain Village

City of Mountain Village Address: 1 St. Mary’s Highway

1 St. Mary’s Highway DDates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Napakiak

Location: Napakiak City Office

Napakiak City Office Address: 26 Kusko Road

26 Kusko Road Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 10:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Napaskiak

Location: City of Napaskiak Bingo Hall

City of Napaskiak Bingo Hall Address: 6109 Main Street

6109 Main Street Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Newtok

Location: NVC Brown Building

NVC Brown Building Address: no address

Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 8:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Nightmute

Location: City of Nightmute Building

City of Nightmute Building Address: Chantaq Street

Chantaq Street Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Nunam Iqua

Location: The Native Village of Nunam Iqua

The Native Village of Nunam Iqua Address: no address

Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Oscarville

Location: Oscarville Traditional Village

Oscarville Traditional Village Address: no address

Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 8:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pitka’s Point

Location: Pitka’s Point Tribal Hall

Pitka’s Point Tribal Hall Address: 36 Riverfront Road

36 Riverfront Road Dates: Aug. 2 – Aug. 5 (Tuesday - Friday)

Aug. 2 – Aug. 5 (Tuesday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Quinhagak

Location: Quinhagak City Office

Quinhagak City Office Address: 75 Qanrituuq Drive

75 Qanrituuq Drive Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

St. Mary’s

Location: St. Mary’s City Office

St. Mary’s City Office Address: 174 Paukan Ave

174 Paukan Ave Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuluksak

Location: Tuluksak Native Community Office

Tuluksak Native Community Office Address: 23 Tuluksak Heights

23 Tuluksak Heights Dates: Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday)

Aug. 1 – Aug. 15 (Monday - Friday) Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Upper Kalskag