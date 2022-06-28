On the June 28 Bethel City Council agenda: a ballot proposition and a budget amendment

On the agenda is a ballot proposition that will appear on municipal ballots this October. The ballot measure will determine whether the City of Bethel has the authority to issue mask mandates. Voting "yes" on the ballot means you think that the city should be able to issue the mandates. Voting "no" means you think that it shouldn’t have the authority. More than 117 residents signed a petition requesting that the proposition appear on the ballot.

Although city council will be voting on whether to allow the ballot proposition, that’s just a formality. Because enough voters asked for the measure, it must appear on the ballot either way.

Also during the June 28 meeting, the council will consider taking $55,727 out of its combined cash budget to allot to the Bethel Fire Department. According to the city manager, the number of volunteer firefighters showing up for shifts has dramatically decreased over the past year. This has led to much more mandatory overtime for regular staff than the city expected when it released its budget.

The June 28 Bethel City Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. To participate in the meeting, you can sign up for "People to be Heard" over Zoom or in person. You can listen to the meeting on KYUK 640 AM.

