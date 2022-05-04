BNC's candidate forum will now be held at the Long House Hotel

On May 6, Bethel Native Corporation will sponsor a Candidate Forum for four of the candidates running in the U.S. House Special Election. Emil Notti, Mary Peltola, Tara Sweeney, and Sarah Palin will answer questions about rural issues.

The event was going to be held at the Bethel Regional High School, but BNC has changed the venue to the Long House Hotel. That’s after the Lower Kuskokwim School District decided against hosting the event during the school day while students are on campus. The event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Long House Hotel and is open to the public.

