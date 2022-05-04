© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

BNC's candidate forum will now be held at the Long House Hotel

KYUK | By Olivia Ebertz
Published May 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM AKDT
long_house_hotel.jpeg
Anna Rose MacArthur
/
KYUK

On May 6, Bethel Native Corporation will sponsor a Candidate Forum for four of the candidates running in the U.S. House Special Election. Emil Notti, Mary Peltola, Tara Sweeney, and Sarah Palin will answer questions about rural issues.

The event was going to be held at the Bethel Regional High School, but BNC has changed the venue to the Long House Hotel. That’s after the Lower Kuskokwim School District decided against hosting the event during the school day while students are on campus. The event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Long House Hotel and is open to the public.

Politics
Olivia Ebertz
Olivia Ebertz is a News Reporter for KYUK. She also works as a documentary filmmaker. She enjoys learning languages, making carbs, and watching movies.
See stories by Olivia Ebertz
Related Content
Load More