Sen. Murkowski is hosting an event in Anchorage to help Alaskans access federal infrastructure funding

KYUK | By Anna Rose MacArthur
Published April 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM AKDT
Sen. Lisa Murkowski helped negotiate the terms of the federal infrastructure spending bill. Here she speaks with reporters after filing for reelection in Anchorage on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

In November 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The bill is expected to make billions of dollars available to Alaska over the next five years, if the money is applied for.

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski helped negotiate the terms of the bill. On April 11, Murkowski is hosting a free event in Anchorage for the public to learn more about it. She wants to make sure that Alaska entities know how to access that money and know about the funding opportunities it involves. Federal representatives and officials from state agencies will be available to answer questions and provide information.

The event is on Monday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage. Find an event schedule on Murkowski’s website.

Anna Rose MacArthur
Anna Rose MacArthur is the KYUK News Director. She has worked at KYUK since 2015 and previously worked at KNOM in Nome, Alaska.
