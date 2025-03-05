Excellent Health w/YKHC: Calricaraq program

Nicholai Joekay speaks with Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) Director of Preventative Services Leanna Isaac about YKHC's Calricaraq program. They discuss how the program offers preventative services with an emphasis on behavioral and mental health issues caused by colonialism, and they talk about how the program's activities and key concepts are rooted in Alaska Native cultural practices and concepts.

If any of the issues discussed in this episode resonate with you, know that you are not alone. To access YKHC's behavioral health services and/or to request YKHC's Calricaraq program services for your community, call 907-543-6100.

To access YKHC's 24/7 crisis line, call 907-543-6499 or 1-844-543-6499.

