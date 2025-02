KYUK Wellness Producer Ryan Cotter speaks with Dr. Ellen Hodges from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) to break down what contraception is, how to determine which kind of contraception is the best for you, and how to mitigate the stigma surrounding sexual health.

To learn more about and access various contraception methods, call the Bethel appointment schedulers for YKHC at 907-543-6442 or call your local clinic.