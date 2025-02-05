Excellent Health with YKHC: Sexually transmitted infections

Nicholai Joekay is joined by Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) Chief of Staff Dr. Ellen Hodges to discuss various kinds of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and their symptoms, as well as what preventative measures and treatments there are to deal with them.

To access contraception or to schedule an appointment to test for STIs, call the Bethel appointment schedulers at 907-543-6442 or call your local clinic.

To order your own HIV/STI testing kit, check out iknowmine.org.