Wellness Wednesday

Intellectual well-being with YKFC

Published January 15, 2025 at 3:52 PM AKST
Annie Lang from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center (YKFC) speaks with Scott Clifford from the Kuskokwim Consortium Library about what intellectual well-being entails, everyday habits to nurture one's brain, and the importance of lifelong learning.

To contact YKFC, email ykfc@cityofbethel.net or visit https://www.ykfitness.org/.

The Kuskokwim Consortium Library is a great place to go to foster one's intellectual well-being! To learn more about their hours and programming, visit facebook.com/KuskokwimConsortiumLibrary

