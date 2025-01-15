Intellectual well-being with YKFC

Annie Lang from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center (YKFC) speaks with Scott Clifford from the Kuskokwim Consortium Library about what intellectual well-being entails, everyday habits to nurture one's brain, and the importance of lifelong learning.

To contact YKFC, email ykfc@cityofbethel.net or visit https://www.ykfitness.org/.

The Kuskokwim Consortium Library is a great place to go to foster one's intellectual well-being! To learn more about their hours and programming, visit facebook.com/KuskokwimConsortiumLibrary