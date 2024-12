Annie Lang from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center (YKFC) speaks with Daniel O'Connor from the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission and Aiden Shy from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to distinguish different kinds of stress, what causes them, and what strategies can be used to manage them.

A great place to go to move your body and work out some stress is the YKFC! To contact YKFC, email ykfc@cityofbethel.net or visit https://www.ykfitness.org/.