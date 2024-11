Annie Lang and David Chakuchin from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center (YKFC) discuss common respiratory illnesses in colder months, as well as how to prevent them and receive treatment.

To contact YKFC, email ykfc@cityofbethel.net or visit https://www.ykfitness.org/.

For questions on respiratory illnesses or treatment appointments, call the Bethel appointment schedulers at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation at 907-543-6442 or call your local clinic.