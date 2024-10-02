Excellent Health with YKHC: Health Literacy Month

In honor of Health Literacy Month, Nicholai Joekay speaks with Lisa Wimmer, Pattie Smith, and Dr. Travis Nelson on how to navigate the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation's services in Bethel. They break down what information is needed during registration, how primary care is different than specialty clinics, and what happens during an emergency room visit.

For questions or appointments, call the Bethel appointment schedulers at 907-543-6442 or call your local clinic.