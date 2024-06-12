Suicide Prevention Work in the Y-K Delta

Wellness Producer Alex Salonga checks back in with Jim Chaliak, University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) community co-investigator, and Diane McEachern, UAF Kuskokwim Campus professor, about suicide prevention work in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

They discuss the organizations and programs "Because We Love You'"(BeWel), "Alaska Native Collaboritive Hub for Research on Resilience" (ANCHRR), and "Promoting Community Conversations about Research to End Suicide" (PC Cares).

For more information visit:

http://www.pc-cares.org/

https://www.anchrr.org/

https://www.bewel.org/

To get in contact with Chaliak, McEachern, or about any of these programs, email dmmceachern@alaska.edu or uafBeWel@alaska.edu.

If you have any feedback or concerns with this episode, please email alex@kyuk.org.

