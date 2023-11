Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) Public Information Officer Nicholai Joekay is joined by Lisa Wimmer, VP of Finance/CFO, and Deanna Latham, VP of Support Services, to chat about strategies for health-related travel. Also discussed are the newest travel amenities YKHC is bringing to Bethel.

For more information, visit www.ykhc.org.