Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) Public Information Officer Nicholai Joekay is joined by Elizabeth Tressler from YKHC's Diabetes Prevention and Control, and Debbie Michael from Bethel Community Services Foundation to discuss the prescription produce program.

For more information about this program you can contact YKHC's Diabetes Prevention and Control at 907-543-6133 or Debbie Michael at 907-545-3582.