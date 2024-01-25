Local English News: January 25, 2024
Today:
- In September, the tundra village of Nunapitchuk’s tribe, city government, and local corporation unanimously agreed they want to move the entire town. Community members overwhelmingly supported the decision. The ground under their feet is crumbling because of melting permafrost. As the village vies for funding to relocate, they need paperwork, proof, and plans. The tribe is chiefly in charge of the relocation, but they have the support of a powerful set of allies.
- For the dozens of Alaska Native communities weighing relocation because of climate change, the path forward isn’t clear. A report out this week from the Alaska Tribal Health Consortium calls on Congress to streamline federal response to climate change and close an enormous funding gap in order to do so.