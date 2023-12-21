© 2023 KYUK
In Newtok's crumbling school, students learn in the front while construction crews demolish the back

By Emily Schwing,
Francisco MartínezcuelloSage Smiley
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM AKST
Typhoon Merbok devoured almost 70 feet of land that stands between the edge of the Ningliq River and Newtok’s public school. The community has struggled for decades with severe erosion brought on by climate change.
Emily Schwing
In Newtok, a climate change-driven relocation project has been underway for more than 30 years. As infrastructure - like the community's school - crumbles, residents slowly make their way across the Ninglick River to a new site in Mertarvik. But available housing there is limited.

The school district hopes that by the end of the year, every student is able to attend school over in Mertarvik’s emergency evacuation shelter. A new school there is scheduled to open for the 2025-2026 school year.

KYUK reporters Emily Schwing and Francisco Martínezcuello catch up on the latest.

The reporting for this episode of Field Notes is funded by a grant from the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism.

Emily Schwing
Emily Schwing is a long-time Alaska-based reporter.
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
