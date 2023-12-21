In Newtok's crumbling school, students learn in the front while construction crews demolish the back

In Newtok, a climate change-driven relocation project has been underway for more than 30 years. As infrastructure - like the community's school - crumbles, residents slowly make their way across the Ninglick River to a new site in Mertarvik. But available housing there is limited.

The school district hopes that by the end of the year, every student is able to attend school over in Mertarvik’s emergency evacuation shelter. A new school there is scheduled to open for the 2025-2026 school year.

KYUK reporters Emily Schwing and Francisco Martínezcuello catch up on the latest.

The reporting for this episode of Field Notes is funded by a grant from the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism.

