Temperatures are dropping, and the Kuskokwim River is freezing up. This week, Mark Leary, longtime member of the Bethel Search and Rescue Crew, and leader of the Kuskokwim Ice Road Crew, flew over the river to check its status with Wilson Twitchell, another member of the ice road crew. They are both on the phone to join us for “Coffee” this morning. Welcome. We’re going to start out by asking Wilson to give us an update on the Tundra villages area.