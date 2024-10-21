Time to get flu shots and vaccines for other respiratory viruses

It is the season for flu and other respiratory illnesses, and time to get vaccines to keep us healthy. Joining us for “Coffee at KYUK” today are a couple of people with the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC): Dr. Leslie Herrmann, Chief of YKHC’s pediatric service, and Brian Lefferts, director of public health. Speaking with them is KYUK’s Ryan Cotter.

This episode was recorded on 10/10/24. The vaccine drive-in clinic referred to in the episode took place on 10/12/24. YKHC has no plans for there to be another vaccine drive-in clinic on 11/1/24 or 11/2/24. Flu and COVID vaccines are available 1-3pm on Thursdays and Fridays in the gathering area at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Regional Hospital in Bethel.