Today is Indigenous Peoples’ Day and all of Bethel is invited to take part in a community celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center today from noon to eight p.m. Here to speak about the celebration with KYUK’s MaryCait Dolan are Theresa Quiner, Director of the Kuskokwim Consortium Library and Golga Oscar, Native Arts Coordinator at the University of Alaska Kuskokwim Campus.