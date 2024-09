Healthcare is a major industry here in Bethel. Since 2007, students at the University of Alaska Kuskokwim Campus have had the opportunity to study nursing right here in Bethel. Joining us for “Coffee” to speak to KYUK’s Mathew Hunter about this program are Hugh Dyment, the Health Care Advisor at the campus, and Danika Baillie, a student in the nursing program. Good morning to you all.