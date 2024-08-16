Victoria Sosa says her own experiences would allow her to understand the needs in District 38

Next Tuesday, Alaska will hold a primary election. Under the Ranked Choice voting system now in place, All four of the candidates for the seat representing Alaska House District 38, which includes Bethel, will be on the ballot in the statewide election in November. But KYUK thinks it’s important to provide a venue for the candidates to talk about the issues and programs they think are important for House District 38. Today our guest is Victoria Sosa. Speaking with her is KYUK’s Sage Smiley.

