Meet state House candidate Nellie Jimmie from Tooksook Bay

Next Tuesday, Alaska will hold a Primary Election. Under the Ranked Choice voting system now in place, all four of the candidates will advance to the ballot for the statewide election in November. But KYUK thinks it’s important to provide a venues for the candidates to talk about the issues and programs they think are important for House District 38, which includes Bethel. Three of the candidates have agreed to come on the air. The fourth, Willie Keppel, has declined the invitation to participate in KYUK elections programing. Today’s guest is Nellie Jimmie. Speaking with her is KYUK’s Sage Smiley.

