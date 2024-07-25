Calista exec lays out benefits of Donlin Mine

Opponents of the proposed Donlin gold mine, which would be located above the Kuskokwim River, just 10 miles north of Crooked Creek, have filed a challenge of the federal permitting process.

Opponents say the increase barge traffic and other aspects of the mine threaten the fisheries residents depend on. The Calista Corporation point to economic benefits from the project. On the phone to speak about the project is Thomas Leonard, Chevak Tribal member and Calista’s Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Also on the phone to talk with him is KYUK’s Johanna Eurich.