SWAAG helps artists become entrepreneurs

Art is an important part of the culture in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta, and the Southwest Alaska Arts Group, otherwise known as SWAAG, is an important part of that community. It not only organizes the Camai festival every year but it also does a wide variety of things to support artists. On the phone to speak with us about their work is the group’s Executive Director Laura Ellsworth, and board member Reyne (ra-NAY) Athanas. Here to speak with them is KYUK’s Gabby Salgado.