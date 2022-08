Getting rid of trash and large items in rural Alaska is never easy. Donlin Gold has joined up with the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) to get it shipped out of the region. The “Bethel Backhaul” event is Wednesday, Aug. 24. Joining us for “Coffee at KYUK” to talk trash are Rosalie Kalistook, AVCP’s Environmental Program Manager, and KYUK’s Kaylee King.