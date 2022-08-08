Seniors push to get out vote

This year, Alaskans are facing a complicated election because of former congressman Don Young’s death and the change in our election process to “ranked choice” voting. But one thing remains the same: the importance of voting. Getting out the vote is something the American Association of Retired People (AARP) has been involved in for years. Joining us for “Coffee at KYUK” this morning is Teresa Holt, Alaska’s AARP state director. Here to talk with her is KYUK’s William McCarthy

