Joining us for “Coffee at KYUK” today via phone are Karen Gillis with the Bering Sea Fishermen’s Association, and Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) Director of Natural Resources Jennifer Hooper. They joined us to talk about the Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim Sustainable Salmon Initiative (AYK SSI). Here to speak with them is KYUK’s Olivia Ebertz.