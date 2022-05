Joining us today are three people here to talk about the conditions on the Kuskokwim River. Mark Leary from Napaimute has been watching the river for decades. Also here are Celine van Breukeline, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service who has observed the Kuskokwim River’s breakup many times, and Jeremy Zidek with the Alaska Division of Emergency Management. Here to speak with them is KYUK’s Olivia Ebertz.