K300 Mushers Banquet a fitting finale for action-packed and bitter cold K300 weekend

The frenzy that surrounds the Kuskokwim 300 (K300) Sled Dog Race weekend in Bethel would not be complete without the storied K300 Mushers Banquet. This year’s banquet was more than an awards ceremony, bringing together multiple generations of mushers to reflect on 45 years of race history, and to thank the many people who came together to make the event possible.

The Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel became a who’s who of Alaska dog mushing on Jan. 29. From the K300 racers themselves, to the many volunteers and support staff who have kept the race going strong after four-and-a-half decades.

Over the past decade, the race has become closely associated with Bethel’s own Pete Kaiser, who secured his eighth K300 victory this year, walking away with $29,900 in winnings.

“Thanks to all the mushers that made it in from out of town,” Kaiser said after accepting his winnings. “We love to have a huge local field, but we also love to share our trails with everyone who makes it in from out of town. That’s what makes this race really special.”

Kaiser also received his eighth Best in the West award, given to the top musher from the region. Additionally, Kaiser received the Humanitarian Award in recognition of outstanding dog care along the trail. He took the chance to thank race veterinarians.

“I appreciate all their hard work and time spent standing out in the cold making sure all the dogs are safe and well cared for,” Kaiser said.

In speeches, multiple mushers gave nods to the hometown hero. If Kaiser’s winning streak holds, he’s positioned to overtake Jeff King as the winningest K300 musher. King has won the race nine times.

Per tradition, King, who wasn’t present, contributed one of his dogs, an 8-month-old female pup named Preet, to be auctioned at the banquet. With a bid of $2,700, Preet found a new home with fourteenth-place K300 musher Bailey Vitello of New Hampshire and Nenana.

Josiah Swope / KYUK Musher Bailey Vitello of Nenana and Milan, New Hampshire, sits with 8-month-old female pup Preet. Vitello was the highest bidder for Preet, a racing dog provided by musher Jeff King to be auctioned at the 2024 K300 Mushers Banquet at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on Jan. 29, 2024.

Another award, for the fastest elapsed time to the Kalskag checkpoint, was given to defending Iditarod champion Ryan Redington, racing his first K300. His grandfather, Joe Redington, is considered the father of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and competed in the first-ever K300 back in 1980.

There was no K300 Rookie of the Year honor awarded this year. The only eligible musher, rising phenom Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk, scratched halfway through the race.

As for the Akiak Dash, 16-year-old champion Schouviller Wassillie Jr. took Rookie of the Year and more than $5,600 in winnings. He also took the chance to thank his father Schouviller Wassillie Sr.

“He is always on my mind when I am running dogs,” Wassillie Jr. said. “His legacy of dog mushing will always be in our family bloodlines.”

Josiah Swope / KYUK Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee Chair Myron Angstman auctions off a racing dog, tended by race manager Paul Basile, that was donated by Jeff King for the 2024 K300 Mushers Banquet at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on Jan. 29, 2024.

Winning the unique K300 award for the slowest elapsed time on land owned by the Kuskokwim Corporation, comprising the leg of the race from Kalskag to Aniak and back, was Dakota Schlosser of Willow, who took 16th place.

“I had an awesome time out there, had some young dogs out on the loop. Got some good leader training in, that’s for sure,” Schlosser said.

Red Lantern Awards, given to last-place finishers, went to Maurice Andrews of Bethel for his 14th place finish in the Akiak Dash, and Issac Underwood of Crooked Creek, who crossed the K300 finish line just before 5:30 a.m. on the morning of the banquet to take 18th place.

Josiah Swope / KYUK A variety of musher awards are seen at the 2024 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race Mushers Banquet at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on Jan. 29, 2024.

Finally, 2022 K300 Rookie of the Year Jason Pavila, who did not take the stage at the banquet, received an award for being first to Aniak, despite scratching for the second year in a row in Tuluksak.

"A little race in rural Alaska"

Overall, race officials doled out a total combined race purse of $225,000 to the 32 finishers of the K300 and Akiak Dash.

K300 founder Myron Angstman talked about the first running of the race in 1980, and how a $10,000 purse was a big deal at the time.

“Joe Redington came out, and he complimented us on having such a huge purse for a little race in rural Alaska,” Angsmtan said.

The total purse for K300-sponsored races today has grown to $400,000.

Angstman also related a story about the first-ever K300 Musher’s Banquet, when former KYUK news director Corey Flintoff, hosting the event, came out on top following a physical altercation with a drunken heckler.

“Corey punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground. That was the conclusion of the first K300 race banquet 45 years ago today,” Angstman said, amid an uproar of laughter.

While this year’s banquet was decidedly less rowdy, judging by the turnout at the cultural center on Jan. 29, people appear to be no less passionate about the Kuskokwim 300 and keeping the sport of dog mushing alive and well.