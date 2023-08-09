With silvers coming in stronger than expected, additional gillnet opportunity announced on Kuskokwim River

Amid a stronger than expected silver salmon run, federally qualified subsistence users will have 12 more hours to deploy set and drift nets on the Kuskokwim River.

The opener:



A 12-hour set and drift net opener on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Following pre-season estimates of a poor run similar to 2022, strong silver, or coho, salmon numbers have come as a pleasant surprise.

Aaron Moses, a subsistence resource specialist with the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge, said that there were no shortage of silvers being counted at the Bethel sonar.

"The last time I checked there was about 150,000, roughly. Last year at this time it was roughly 50,000," Moses said. "The run is shaping up to be a lot larger than at least the last four years."