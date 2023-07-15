Yukon River fisheries managers announce summer chum salmon closure, coho opener

In a July 14 press release , the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced upcoming closures for summer chum salmon fishing on the lower Yukon River as they transition to fall season management. According to the release, the preseason projection for fall chum salmon is 387,000 fish, while the drainage-wide escapement goal is 300,000 to 600,000 fish.

While chum salmon fishing will close, federally qualified subsistence users will be able to target pink, sockeye, and coho salmon using dip nets, beach seines, manned fish wheels, and hook and line gear. All chinook and chum salmon must be released alive immediately.

The closures on the Yukon River are timed as follows:

Coastal District and District 1 (Chevak, Hooper Bay, Scammon Bay, Emmonak, Nunam Iqua, Alakanuk, and Kotlik)

Tuesday, July 25 at 12:01 a.m.

District 2 (Mountain Village, Pitkas Point, St. Mary’s, Pilot Station, and Marshall)

Friday, July 28 at 12:01 a.m.

District 3 and the Innoko River (Russian Mission, Holy Cross, and Shageluk)