© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hunting & Fishing

Yukon River fisheries managers announce summer chum salmon closure, coho opener

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published July 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM AKDT
Summer chum salmon drying on a fish rack.
Matthew Smith
/
KNOM

In a July 14 press release, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced upcoming closures for summer chum salmon fishing on the lower Yukon River as they transition to fall season management. According to the release, the preseason projection for fall chum salmon is 387,000 fish, while the drainage-wide escapement goal is 300,000 to 600,000 fish.

While chum salmon fishing will close, federally qualified subsistence users will be able to target pink, sockeye, and coho salmon using dip nets, beach seines, manned fish wheels, and hook and line gear. All chinook and chum salmon must be released alive immediately.

The closures on the Yukon River are timed as follows:

Coastal District and District 1 (Chevak, Hooper Bay, Scammon Bay, Emmonak, Nunam Iqua, Alakanuk, and Kotlik)

  • Tuesday, July 25 at 12:01 a.m.

District 2 (Mountain Village, Pitkas Point, St. Mary’s, Pilot Station, and Marshall)

  • Friday, July 28 at 12:01 a.m.

District 3 and the Innoko River (Russian Mission, Holy Cross, and Shageluk)

  • Sunday, July 30 at 12:01 a.m.
Hunting & Fishing
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
Related Content
  • Yukon River tagging program
    Joining us today on the phone for “Coffee” are two biologists studying the Yukon River salmon. Josh Clark and Fred West have been tagging fish for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. They are watching for the tagged fish as they return up the Yukon River. Welcome to you both. Here to speak with them is KYUK’s Evan Erickson.
  • Yukon River salmon run
    Joining us today on the phone for “Coffee” is Deena Jallen, the Yukon River summer season manager for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Here to speak with Deena is KYUK’s Evan Erickson.
Load More