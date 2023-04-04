Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Advisory Council meeting venue has changed

The Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council will meet April 4 to April 5, 2023 in the Kachemak Bay Boardroom at the Diamond Center Hotel in Anchorage. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. daily. The meeting was initially scheduled to be held in Aniak.

The council will develop proposals to change Federal subsistence hunting and trapping regulations, and will discuss other issues related to subsistence in the Western Interior Region.

The public is welcome to attend and participate in this meeting. To join the meeting via teleconference, dial toll-free 866-617-1525 (passcode: 54006314).

For special accommodation needs, please contact the Office of Subsistence Management at 800-478-1456 or 907-786-3888, or by e-mail at subsistence@fws.gov at least seven business days prior to the meeting.

All meeting materials may be found here: https://www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions/wi_materials .

You may also request to have these documents mailed, faxed, or emailed to you by contacting the Office of Subsistence Management.

